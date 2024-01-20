Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Carlos Alcaraz serves against China's Shang Juncheng at the Australian Open Photo: AFP
tennis

Alcaraz races into Australian Open last 16 after Shang retires

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Carlos Alcaraz outclassed Shang Juncheng to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time on Saturday before the Chinese teenager was forced to retire injured.

The Spanish world number two, 20, playing a tour-level match against a player younger than himself for the first time in his career, was leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 when his 18-year-old opponent had to pull out.

Alcaraz, who missed last year's tournament at Melbourne Park with an injury, said it was "not the way anybody wants to move on" after the lopsided contest, which lasted just 66 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"I missed the tournament last year," he said. "I was watching the matches at home from the couch, wishing to play in the second week here. This is the first time I have moved to the second week in Australia. It feels special."

Shang held serve in his first game but Alcaraz won the next six games to take the set, not facing a single break point.

The second set was also one-way traffic, with the Chinese player unable to live with Alcaraz's power and range of shots.

Shang needed a medical timeout when 4-1 down in the second set, receiving treatment to his upper leg, but lost the next two games to give himself a mountain to climb.

Alcaraz broke for a sixth time in the match at the start of the third set and in the next game Shang decided he could not continue.

The two-time Grand Slam champion next faces Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked 60th in the world and beat 14th seeded American Tommy Paul in five sets.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog