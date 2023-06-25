Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Tennis Queens Club
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the trophy after defeating Alex de Minaur, of Australia, 6/4, 6/4 in the mens singles final match at the Queens Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
tennis

Alcaraz wins Queen's Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

0 Comments
LONDON

After picking up his first grass-court title on Sunday and reclaiming the top ranking, an increasingly confident Carlos Alcaraz says he sees himself as one of the favorites to win Wimbledon next month.

Despite struggling at times in the first set, Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in the Queen’s Club Championships final.

It was only the third tournament of Alcaraz’s young career on grass after two disappointing performances at Wimbledon.

This year at Wimbledon could be a different matter, however.

The victory saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian's crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.

“Honestly, I have a lot of confidence right now coming into Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. "I ended the week playing at the high level. So right now I feel one of the favorites to win Wimbledon.

“I have to get more experience on grass ... But obviously after beating amazing guys, great players, and the level that I played, I consider myself one of the favorites or one of the players to be able to win Wimbledon."

In his first match at Queen’s, Alcaraz needed a third-set tiebreaker to get past French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech, but as the week went on he grew in confidence on the surface.

However, Alcaraz knows he will have to improve still further to oust Djokovic from his throne.

“I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches in Wimbledon than the other top 20 players (put together)," Alcaraz said. "What can I say about that, you know? I mean, Novak is the main favorite to win Wimbledon. That’s obvious.

“But I will try to play at this level, to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.”

Playing his first final on grass, Alcaraz had to save two break points against De Minaur in the eighth game of the first set, broke in the next game and then served out for the set.

Alcaraz won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur double-faulted, and sealed the title on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy," Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

Wimbledon starts July 3.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog