Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha, left, is out at the plate on a tag by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado during the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
baseball

All 30 MLB teams play on same day for 1st time since July 26

NEW YORK

All 30 major league teams played on the same day Saturday for the first time since July 26.

The league's plan to play a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season has been interrupted by positive coronavirus tests, protests over racial injustice, a hurricane and rain — and that's just in the past week.

COVID-19 testing has postponed 37 games. The first was a Marlins-Orioles game July 27 after Miami experienced a team-wide outbreak during the season's opening weekend. The most recent was a Mets-Yankees game Aug. 23 following positive tests for a Mets player and coach received Aug. 20.

The entire league was supposed to play Tuesday when the Mets returned to action, but a Yankees-Braves game in Atlanta was postponed by rain.

On Wednesday, three games were postponed as players opted not to play in response to the shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin — a movement that led to seven more postponements Thursday and one Friday.

Additionally, a game between the Angels and Astros in Houston was postponed Wednesday due to Hurricane Laura. The Astros then skipped their game Friday night against Oakland in a player protest.

Major League Baseball is trying to catch up on all the missed games with a bevy of doubleheaders, which have been shortened to a pair of seven-inning games this season. Saturday's slate featured three twinbills.

The league said Friday that 84 of 90,888 samples tested for the coronavirus this season have returned a positive result, which is 0.09%.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

