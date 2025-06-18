 Japan Today
Ardie Savea will play in Japan next season Image: AFP
rugby union

All Black Ardie Savea to play for Kobe Steelers in 2026

WELLINGTON

All Blacks back-row forward Ardie Savea said Tuesday that he will return to Japan's Kobe Steelers in 2026, exercising a sabbatical clause in his New Zealand Rugby contract.

The 31-year-old, World Rugby's player of the year in 2023, helped propel Moana Pasifika to within a whisker of the Super Rugby playoffs this year.

"I have so much love for what we started with Moana this year, so I'm looking forward to coming back in 2027," Savea said. "It's hard to leave, even though it's only for one season, but I'll be supporting the team from afar and will stay involved behind the scenes.

"This year at Moana Pasifika was the happiest I've been in my career."

Savea played for Kobe in 2024, and will be eligible for the All Blacks tests against France this year and July tests in 2026 which are after the end of the Japan season.

Savea is contracted to New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2027.

"Japan is a special place and I love the culture and the people. It's exciting to return to a club that has given me an opportunity to have beautiful experiences on and off the field," said Savea.

Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga said Savea, who last month was voted Super Rugby player of the year, goes to Japan with his blessing.

The team released 15 members of their squad at the end of their Super Rugby season.

Last week they announced the signing of former All Black centre Ngani Laumape for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

