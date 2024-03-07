Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wellington Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett (L) had his yellow card upgraded to a red in last Saturday's win over the Queensland Reds in Melbourne Photo: AFP
rugby union

All Blacks back Jordie Barrett suspended for three weeks

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

All Blacks back Jordie Barrett was handed a three-week suspension on Wednesday after receiving a red card in the Wellington Hurricanes' last-gasp Super Rugby win at the weekend.

Barrett was initially shown a yellow card on Saturday for a high tackle on Queensland Reds fullback Jordan Petaia, which was upgraded to a red card after a review by the television match official.

"The FPRC assessed the player's actions as having directly contacted the head, at high speed, with high force and while the player's body position was always upright," said Foul Play Review Committee chairperson Stephen Hardy in his finding. "Barrett is suspended for three weeks, up to and including March 22, 2024."

Barrett, who has played 57 tests for New Zealand, will miss matches against Auckland Blues, defending champions Canterbury Crusaders and Melbourne Rebels.

The nail-biting 38-33 win over the Reds in Melbourne was Barrett's 100th appearance for the Wellington-based Super Rugby team.

The scores were tied at 26-26 when Barrett was carded midway through the second half.

The contest went to a golden point with Hurricanes replacement prop Pasilio Tosi scoring the winning try in extra time.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog