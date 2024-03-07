All Blacks back Jordie Barrett suspended for three weeks

Wellington Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett (L) had his yellow card upgraded to a red in last Saturday's win over the Queensland Reds in Melbourne

rugby union

All Blacks back Jordie Barrett was handed a three-week suspension on Wednesday after receiving a red card in the Wellington Hurricanes' last-gasp Super Rugby win at the weekend.

Barrett was initially shown a yellow card on Saturday for a high tackle on Queensland Reds fullback Jordan Petaia, which was upgraded to a red card after a review by the television match official.

"The FPRC assessed the player's actions as having directly contacted the head, at high speed, with high force and while the player's body position was always upright," said Foul Play Review Committee chairperson Stephen Hardy in his finding. "Barrett is suspended for three weeks, up to and including March 22, 2024."

Barrett, who has played 57 tests for New Zealand, will miss matches against Auckland Blues, defending champions Canterbury Crusaders and Melbourne Rebels.

The nail-biting 38-33 win over the Reds in Melbourne was Barrett's 100th appearance for the Wellington-based Super Rugby team.

The scores were tied at 26-26 when Barrett was carded midway through the second half.

The contest went to a golden point with Hurricanes replacement prop Pasilio Tosi scoring the winning try in extra time.

© 2024 AFP