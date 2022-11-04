All Blacks back to near full strength for Wales test

rugby union

New Zealand was back to being almost full strength for the rugby test against Wales this weekend.

An experimental side was fielded against Japan in Tokyo last weekend and held on to win 38-31.

There were sweeping changes on Thursday, with only four starters retained.

The three Barrett brothers, lock Sam Whitelock and center Rieko Ioane were unavailable to the All Blacks last weekend but all are back in the side playing on Saturday.

The starting XV is closer to the side which crushed Australia 40-14 at Eden Park in late September to win the Rugby Championship.

Compared to that side, Scott Barrett was in the second row for Brodie Retallick, who has been suspended for two tests after his red card in Tokyo for a dangerous clearout, and Shannon Frizell has held on to the No. 6 jersey in place of Akira Ioane, who was in the reserves.

Sevu Reece remained on the right wing from the Japan game as Will Jordan was ruled out of the tour because of a persistent issue with his inner ear. A similar ear infection delayed the departure from New Zealand of Whitelock and Rieko Ioane.

Whitelock captains the side after Sam Cane returned home after breaking a cheekbone against Japan. Veteran hooker Dane Coles left with him after reinjuring a calf.

Backs Caleb Clarke and Richie Mo'unga were the only other players to hold their spots from Tokyo in what appeared to be a settled All Blacks side.

Scrumhalf Brad Weber, a late addition to the tour after Folau Fakatava was ruled out by a knee injury, was in the reserves for his first test selection of the year.

Meanwhile, injury concerns about Wales players Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Anscombe, George North and Leigh Halfpenny were cleared and all deemed fit to start.

Faletau was over a calf complaint and in a back row with new captain Justin Tipuric and Tommy Reffell, the find of the South Africa tour.

Tipuric and recalled hooker Ken Owens haven't played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations.

Anscombe was at flyhalf after captain Dan Biggar was ruled out of Wales' home series this month by a knee injury.

North will partner Nick Tompkins in the centers for a fourth successive test.

Halfpenny makes his first start after knee ligament damage 16 months ago in his 100th Wales test.

Dragons winger Rio Dyer will make his Wales debut.

Wales hasn't beaten New Zealand since 1953.

Lineups:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric (captain), Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Toms Francis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

