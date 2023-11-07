Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Rugby RWC Final New Zealand South Africa
New Zealand's Sam Cane looks round after the end of the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. South Africa won the game 12-11. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
rugby union

All Blacks captain Cane banned for 3 games for red card in Rugby World Cup final

0 Comments
DUBLIN

New Zealand captain Sam Cane was suspended for three games on Monday for his red card in the Rugby World Cup final.

He became the first man to be red-carded in a final after his shoulder-led tackle at the head of South Africa's Jesse Kriel in the 29th minute in Paris on Oct 28.

Cane was yellow-carded originally but the bunker upgraded it to red a few minutes later. The Springboks led 9-3 at the time and hung on to win 12-11.

At his hearing, Cane didn't believe his foul play deserved a red card. But the judicial panel said the tackle was reckless with a high degree of danger.

The panel started the sanction at six weeks and reduced it to three after taking into account Cane's disciplinary record and remorse. He will miss two Tokyo Sungoliath games on Nov 18 and 25 and the third game will be rescinded if he undergoes tackle school.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog