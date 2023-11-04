All Blacks captain Sam Cane to join Japan's Suntory

New Zealand captain Sam Cane will play for Japan club Suntory in 2024, but will be available for the All Blacks from June

rugby union

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will join Japanese club Suntory in 2024, New Zealand Rugby said Friday, but will still be available to play international rugby next year.

Cane has taken a sabbatical option in his New Zealand Rugby contract to play in Japan, but will return home next June to play for the All Blacks, the governing body said.

He became the first player ever sent off in a Rugby World Cup final last Saturday when he was shown a red card in New Zealand's 12-11 defeat to South Africa in Paris.

"When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up it felt like the right time, following the Rugby World Cup, to try something new," Cane said in a statement.

His Japanese sojourn means Cane will miss playing for the Waikato Chiefs in the 2024 Super Rugby season, which kicks off in February.

"It wasn't an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place," he said. "I'm really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks."

New Zealand are set to host England in a test series next year before beginning their defense of The Rugby Championship title under new head coach Scott Robertson.

