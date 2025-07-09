All Blacks captain Scott Barrett out for rest of France series

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against France with a calf injury.

By Ben STRANG

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett was on Tuesday ruled out of the rest of the three-match series against France because of a calf tear suffered in the first test.

Barrett left the field in the 58th minute during Saturday's 31-27 win against France in Dunedin.

It was initially feared to be an Achilles issue, but a scan confirmed a calf tear, which means Barrett will miss Saturday's second test in Wellington and the final match in Hamilton a week later.

Ardie Savea will assume the captaincy. The back-row forward and 2023 World Player of the Year has been in outstanding form for Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika this year.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen said Barrett would be a big loss.

"We'll take it week to week. He'll be keen to get back as quickly as possible, but we've got to do what's right for him and the injury process," Hansen said. "We trust our depth. It will be an opportunity for someone else to step up, and Ardie will come in and lead us well."

Barrett was involved in lineout preparation during training on Tuesday and did not show any obvious signs of injury, walking without a limp.

As his teammates left the field to get changed after training, Barrett was first to lift heavy tackle bags into the team's truck, clearing the practice field.

"He's the skip," Hansen explained. "He'd rather be out on the field with his men, but he's been through enough rugby to know these are the challenges that you get."

The injury will force a reshuffle in the starting side, with winger Sevu Reece also confirmed out after suffering a concussion in the first minute of Saturday's first Test.

Rookie Fabian Holland played the full 80 minutes at lock, while Tupou Vaa'i, who started at blindside flanker, moved back to lock for the final 20 minutes.

Head coach Scott Robertson could bring Patrick Tuipulotu into the starting side alongside Holland.

Prop Pasilio Tosi said the team was ready for any changes, and needed to perform better than it did in Dunedin.

"We're ready to muck in," Tosi said. "There was lots of talk about it being their B-team, but they really stepped up to the plate. The boys are ready to right their wrongs this Saturday, and we know we'll be going up against another good France team."

Robertson will name his team for the second test on Thursday.

