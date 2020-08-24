Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

All Blacks coach backs Australia's Super Rugby teams

0 Comments
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has strongly backed Australian involvement in any new Super Rugby competition created next year or after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between New Zealand and Australia have soured since the publication of a New Zealand Rugby review which recommended only two Australian teams be invited to join an eight-team tournament which might replace the existing Super Rugby competition from as early as 2021. All five New Zealand teams would remain, along with a new Pacific Islands team.

Rugby Australia was angered by the recommendation, calling it paternalistic. If a tournament was organized along the lines suggested, Australia would lose three of its current Super Rugby teams.

New Zealand Rugby has been largely unapologetic. For some time NZR has felt the poor form of Australia’s teams has been discouraging to fans and damaging to Super Rugby. It argues that after the financial hit rugby has taken during the pandemic, future tournaments will have to maximize spectator appeal.

Rugby Australia has called for patience, saying Australian teams will improve given time but New Zealand is sceptical.

Foster stepped into the debate Sunday as a diplomat, insisting he has seen improvement in Australian teams during their domestic Super Rugby tournament this season. Both Australia and New Zealand organized domestic Super Rugby tournaments when the coronavirus pandemic ended the full Super Rugby season in March.

“The difference between their first couple of rounds to their last couple has been dramatic,” Foster said. “From an All Blacks coach’s perspective we’ve seen a significant rise in standard in their competition. That bodes well for a Super competition but also for us as we head into a Bledisloe series.”

While New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aoteroa was hugely popular with fans, it is not seen as sustainable. Foster said a new format is needed and Australia should be part of any solution

“A lot of work is in place saying ‘what does a really sustainable competition look like?’,” he said. “Everyone is taking their time to get that right.

“It’s unlikely to happen in 2021 anyway. What we do know is if we get the formula right we’ve got the ability to get our fans engaged and the players excited, then we’re going to continue to get the product we saw this year.

“We need variety in the competition. We’ve got five really strong franchises here and enough talent to fill that five. But adding a few more from Australia in whatever format and whatever number is a logical step.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog