All Blacks down Wallabies 28-14

New Zealand defeated Australia 28-14 in wet conditions in Perth to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive

By Tristan LAVALETTE

New Zealand overcame Australia 28-14 in wet conditions on Saturday to spoil the swansong of Wallaby prop James Slipper.

The visitors scored four tries to one in front of 60,113 fans in Perth, many of whom supported the All Blacks.

Quinn Tupaea's double late in the first half broke the game open before teeming rain slowed down the second period.

"I think the Wallabies certainly showed up and even though the conditions were greasy, they chanced their arm and gave the ball a bit of air and at times they hurt us, particularly in their first 30," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said later.

"We sort of hung in there, and we were able to put the ball in behind, and we capitalised on a couple of those. So pleasing result to finish like that.

"There's some great lessons for this this team to take forward and what it means to put on the black jersey and front up every week."

The home side was disappointed they were unable to send off the retiring Slipper, Australia's most capped player, on a high in his 151st and final Test.

"It was competitive, but we're not out here to be competitive, we're here to win, and the game was there for us," skipper Harry Wilson said. "Test footy is fine margins and we weren't good enough tonight.

"We've definitely progressed in this Rugby Championship, but ultimately we didn't get the results in the last few games that we wanted, which is really disappointing," he said.

The injury-ravaged All Blacks made a slew of changes after a 33-24 triumph at Eden Park last week saw them once again retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Australia's hopes of an upset were boosted by the inclusions of Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, adding heft to their forward pack.

Having crawled out of the blocks at Eden Park, the Wallabies were determined to start strongly but a fired-up Skelton conceded a penalty for shoving Tamaiti Williams to the ground.

Damian McKenzie could not make him pay, pulling the penalty wide, as the Wallabies dominated the early exchanges despite Leroy Carter burrowing over for the first try in the seventh minute.

The slick Wallabies tore through the right side, only for an Allan Alaalatoa try to be scrubbed after an infringement from Tom Hooper resulted in a yellow card.

The Wallabies were dealt a blow when Skelton trudged off in the 14th minute and he did not return after failing his Head Injury Assessment.

Having endured the onslaught, the All Blacks gained a stranglehold before the interval through spectacular back-to-back tries from Tupaea.

New Zealand's 17-9 half-time lead would have been greater but for McKenzie's off night with the boot, missing one conversion from point-blank range.

Slipper was substituted just after the resumption, walking off to strong applause from the crowd.

McKenzie found his radar in the 61st minute to break the scoring drought, but the Wallabies hit back moments later when Len Ikitau dotted down.

A rejuvenated McKenzie snuffed out Australia's comeback with a brilliant penalty from the right side as the All Blacks asserted their dominance.

