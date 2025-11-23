All Blacks extend 72-year winning streak against spirited Wales in seven-try victory

New Zealand's Ruben Love scores a try despite the challenge of Wales' Blair Murray during the Nation's Series rugby union international between Wales and New Zealand in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

rugby union

New Zealand extended its winning streak to 72 years against a Wales side which made the All Blacks sweat for their irresistible 52-26 win at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams got what they wanted out of an entertaining one-sided match.

The All Blacks, upended by 12 changes following the England loss, were still well oiled and ruthlessly efficient, scoring seven converted tries with braces for wingers Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece. They have put 50+ on Wales in three straight matches for the first time.

Wales has beaten only Japan in two years and is under new management but an effort full of pride and fight produced four tries and 26 points, the most points they've ever scored against New Zealand in Cardiff going back 120 years. Tom Rogers, playing in place of the suspended Josh Adams, became the first Welshman to score a hat trick of tries against the All Blacks.

Wales tried to put the experimental All Blacks off their stride but all the offside and penalties put them on a yellow-card warning in each half. Referee Hollie Davidson finally lost her patience by sin-binning Gareth Thomas then Taine Plumtree in the last quarter.

New Zealand added three late tries and Wales even scored with 14 men from a great dive beside the corner flag by Louis Rees-Zammit.

