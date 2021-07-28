Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All Blacks flanker Frizell faces assault charges in court

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell was suspended from the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia next week after appearing in a Dunedin court on assault charges Tuesday.

Frizell has also been banned from one Super Rugby match for the Highlanders after a disciplinary process conducted by New Zealand Rugby.

Frizell appeared in the Dunedin District Court charged with assaulting two people, including a woman, in a Dunedin bar in May.

After hearing details of the charges, the judge ruled Frizell should be offered diversion, a system which allows first-time offenders to avoid incurring a criminal conviction in return for carrying out community work.

Frizell, who has made 15 test appearances for the All Blacks, is due in court in September to determine whether he has fulfilled the requirements of the diversion scheme.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

