All Blacks focus on a big finish in the Bledisloe Cup against Australia

New Zealand celebrate with the bLedisloe Cup after their win over Australia in rugby union test match in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

By STEVE McMORRAN

The Wallabies need to avoid a bad start to have any chance of ending a long losing streak against New Zealand. The All Blacks must overcome a run of poor finishes if they're to win the second Bledisloe Cup test on Saturday, the last test for both teams before they tour Europe in the Autumn.

New Zealand also has to overcome a hometown disadvantage. The All Blacks haven’t won a test in Wellington since 2018 and four of their last five home losses have been at the New Zealand capital’s eponymous stadium, the “Cake Tin.”

“It’s a record that we’re not proud of,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said. “The way you deal with records is by performances and that’s been our main focus this week — a good performance and something the crowd and New Zealand can be proud of.”

At the same time, the All Blacks need to quiet increasing public chatter about first-season coach Robertson, who has a record of five wins from eight matches ahead of the national team's last home game for 2024. The All Blacks haven't lost to Australia since 2020, and haven't lost to the Wallabies at home since 2001.

Leading rugby figures in New Zealand have begun to question Robertson’s appointment as he came to the job with no previous international coaching experience. Predecessors Graham Henry and Steve Hansen both coached Wales before taking on the All Blacks job and Ian Foster, who was replaced by Robertson after the 2023 World Cup, was Hansen’s assistant for many years.

Robertson’s inconsistent selections and his failure to develop settled combinations increasingly are being questioned by former All Blacks and others.

After selecting Damian McKenzie at flyhalf in all tests this season, Robertson has chosen Beauden Barrett to play in the No. 10 jersey on Saturday. It will be Barrett’s first test start at flyhalf in almost two years.

“We always planned on giving Beauden a go,” Robertson said. McKenzie has " shown some great form but we’ve got to give guys opportunities and build depth in our team. I want to see Beauden Barrett. He’s a great conductor, he’ll get you around the field. It’s important that we have two world-class 10s.”

While he previously has played at fullback, Barrett also has lined up at first-receiver during matches and Robertson already has had a chance to study his form in that role.

In another surprising move, World Cup-winning New Zealand coach Wayne Smith has joined the All Blacks in Wellington this week. Smith holds an advisory role outside the All Blacks coaching group but his appearance in Wellington suggests a more hands-on role.

One of Robertson’s initial assistants, the former Blues coach Leon MacDonald, already has resigned this season over coaching differences. Smith’s sudden involvement may point to other concerns around the coaching group.

At the very least, Smith has to help the All Blacks cure the second-half fades they've developed this season. Since the second test against Argentina, when they led 35-3 at halftime but added only one try in the second half, the All Blacks haven’t scored in the last quarter of a test match.

Last weekend, the All Blacks led 28-7 in the first half, then only just held on to beat the Wallabies 31-28 and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

Smith provides mental skills coaching which may improve New Zealand’s finishing. The Wallabies will feel confident that if they can start better, they can match the All Blacks.

Robertson said Smith is “just observing."

“He’s been sending a few messages. He’s had the job a couple of times — he knows the enormity of the job.”

The Wallabies will take some confidence but no pleasure from the fact they almost pulled off a stunning comeback win last weekend.

“We’re done with the whole ‘almost’ thing. We ‘almost’ got there in the end,” lock Brandon Paenga-Amosa said. “We want to change that. We want to finish the job, get it done.”

