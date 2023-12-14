Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sonny Bill Williams has lashed out at new Japan coach Eddie Jones Photo: AFP
rugby union

All Blacks great Williams calls Eddie Jones 'a disgrace'

1 Comment
PERTH, Australia

All Blacks great Sonny Bill Williams launched a stinging attack on Eddie Jones on Thursday, calling him "a disgrace" who "obviously lied" to the Australian players and fans.

Jones was appointed Japan's head coach on Wednesday, six weeks after the Australian quit the Wallabies following their dismal showing at the Rugby World Cup.

The 63-year-old had repeatedly denied being linked with the job and two-time World Cup winner Williams, now a pundit, said: "It's quite sad, isn't it?

"My thoughts on this whole saga is that he lied," Williams, who also played rugby league and had a successful boxing career, told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine. "Obviously he lied to the players, he lied to the public, he lied to the Australian rugby union. What a disgrace."

During his time with the Wallabies Jones won two of nine Tests, including a worst-ever World Cup where they failed to make it out of the pool phase.

He took the reins in January after being fired by England.

"Second point would be, I feel sorry for Japan. His track record speaks for itself," added Williams.

Jones, who will officially take over on January 1, previously coached Japan for three years from 2012 and is well respected there.

Nikkan Sports on Thursday said in a commentary it was clear that Jones was always going to get the job and hit out at the lack of "transparency".

"There are also doubts regarding the fairness of the process," it added. "Some of the people involved have said it felt like a rigged race."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Eddie's got used to a regular paycheck so he decided to make some more hay in the House of the Rising Sun.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog