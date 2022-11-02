Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan New Zealand Rugby
New Zealand's Brodie Retallick leaves the field after he was sent off during the rugby international between the All Blacks and Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
rugby union

All Blacks lock Retallick gets 2-match ban for red card in game against Japan

DUBLIN

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick was handed a two-match ban on Tuesday following his red card against Japan, ruling him out of upcoming games against Wales and Scotland.

Retallick will be free to return for the All Blacks' last tour match against England on Nov 19.

He was sent off for a dangerous clean-out in the 65th minute of the 38-31 win in Tokyo on Saturday, having plunged into a ruck and driven his shoulder into the head of Japan back-rower Kazuki Himeno.

He appeared before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday and accepted he committed an act of foul play, but did not accept the offense was worthy of a red card.

The committee upheld the red card and reduced a six-match ban by 50% because of what it said was Retallick's “excellent disciplinary record and the mitigating factors.”

To get an extra game off the sanction, and therefore be available to play against England, Retallick must successfully complete the coaching intervention program he requested.

The All Blacks play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday and Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov 13.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

