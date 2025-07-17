All Blacks make 10 changes to starting lineup for third rugby test against France

New Zealand's Ardie Savea breaks a tackle as he makes a run during the second rugby union international between the All Blacks and France in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (Kerry Marshall /Photosport via AP)

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made 10 changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s third rugby test against France, naming hooker Brodie McAlister to make his debut from the bench.

Robertson pledged to use every member of his squad in the three-test series and he kept that promise Thursday after making only minor changes between the first and second tests.

New Zealand holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and has regained the Dave Gallagher Trophy.

Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf for the first time in the series, taking over from Beauden Barrett who started in the first two tests. He will combine in the halves for the first time this season with Cortez Ratima.

Robertson has selected a new midfield partnership with Quinn Tupaea returning to the starting lineup after a long injury break, combining with veteran Anton Lienert-Brown. Ruben Love will start for the first time at fullback, while Sevu Reece returns on the right wing after missing the second test with a head injury.

Captain Ardie Savea is the only player to remain in an overhauled backrow. Samipeni Finau comes in on the blindside flank and Luke Jacobson will start at No. 8.

Openside flanker Savea retains the captaincy in the absence of Scott Barrett who is one of several players unavailable through injury. Tupou Vaa'i, who made a successful transition from lock to flanker in the first two tests is, sidelined with a head knock.

Fabian Holland and Patrick Tuipulotu have been named in an unchanged second row while hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and prop Tyrel Lomax will start for the first time in the series.

Prop George Bower, backrower Dalton Papali'i and scrumhalf Noah Hotham come in on the bench.

Seven players in the squad have been selected in the match 23 for the first time this season, and McAlister will become the sixth player to debut for the All Blacks this year.

“There is high motivation and focus to perform in Hamilton this week," Robertson said. "We are prepared for a determined and spirited French side and excited to play in front of a passionate sold-out crowd.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyrel, Luke, Anton and Sevu back from injury and, with 185 caps between them, we know that they will be ready to perform at the highest level. It is also exciting to have Brodie debuting, as well as Ruben, Noah and Timoci adding to their single All Blacks cap."

New Zealand: Ruben Love, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima; Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (captain), Samipeni Finau, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dalton Papali’i, Du Plessis Kirifi, Noah Hotham, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Will Jordan.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.