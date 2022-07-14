All Blacks make 4 changes for series decider against Ireland

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand, left, celebrates scoring a try against Ireland during their second rugby union international match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

Under-pressure All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has retained Beauden Barrett at flyhalf and made four personnel changes to his starting 15 for Saturday’s third and deciding test against Ireland.

Barrett performed poorly in the All Blacks’ 23-12 second test loss last weekend which allowed Ireland to level the three-match series. His inaccurate tactical kicking contributed to Ireland’s advantages of territory and possession which kept the All Blacks under pressure.

Foster has given Barrett another chance, resisting any temptation to include Richie Mo’unga at No. 10 in the lineup he announced on on Thursday.

Winger Will Jordan was picked in place of Leicester Fainga’anuku and David Havili at inside center to replace Quinn Tupaea. Sam Whitelock returns at lock after missing the second test with concussion symptoms and Scott Barrett again moves from lock to the blindside flank, where he played in the All Blacks’ first test win.

Whitelock will start beside Brodie Retallick in a test for the 61st time.

Foster included prop Nepo Laulala at tighthead in place of Ofa Tuungafasi, who received a yellow card and produced an ineffective performance at scrums in the second test.

Veteran hooker Dane Coles was included on the reserves bench along with former New Zealand Warriors rugby league captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is in line for an All Blacks test debut in midfield.

Foster already is under pressure after New Zealand’s first-ever home loss to Ireland last weekend and that pressure likely would become insurmountable if New Zealand slumps to an unprecedented series defeat.

New Zealand Rugby might have to act to allay public concern about the form and direction of the All Blacks just over a year out from the World Cup.

Foster has maintained a positive outlook and mostly remained loyal to players involved in the second test. Nothing in his selection suggests a major change to the tactics which Ireland read and negated last weekend.

“It’s tough having a loss but the tough weeks are often the most exciting,” Foster said. “A series decider against a high-quality side is a great occasion for our growth as a team.”

The All Blacks first have to show better control of possession on Saturday, overcoming the handling errors that damaged their performance in the second test. They also have to improve their discipline after receiving a red card and two yellow cards in the second test in which they played at times with only 13 men.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo’unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

