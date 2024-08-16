All Blacks make four changes for second Pumas test

The All Blacks have recalled prolific try-scorer Will Jordan to the starting side for the second Test against Argentina in Auckland on Saturday

rugby union

The All Blacks made four changes Thursday to their starting side to face Argentina in the second test, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench following last weekend's shock defeat to the Pumas in the Rugby Championship.

Coach Scott Robertson has responded to the upset 38-30 loss by changing three backs and one forward for Saturday's match at Auckland's Eden Park.

Prolific try-scoring winger Will Jordan, who came off the bench in the Wellington defeat, replaced Sevu Reece on the right wing.

Caleb Clarke takes over on the left from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele'a. Experienced Blues center Rieko Ioane is recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.

In the pack, Tamaiti Williams comes in at loose-head prop for Ethan de Groot, who has a neck injury.

De Groot joins an injury list that includes captain Scott Barrett (finger), Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), Stephen Perofeta (calf) and Luke Jacobson (hamstring).

Cane is recalled to the bench despite the 32-year-old having declared he will retire from international rugby at the end of this year to take up a Japanese club contract with Suntory Sungoliath.

The 95-test veteran's last All Blacks appearance was as skipper in the World Cup final 10 last October, when he was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 loss to South Africa in Paris.

Robertson will hope the changes can improve the All Blacks after an error-riddled display in Wellington when they lost to South Americans for just the third time in 38 meetings.

The All Blacks were last beaten at Eden Park 30 years ago, with New Zealand having since racked up nearly 50 test wins at the iconic venue.

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Ethan Blackadder; Sam Darry, Tupou Vaa'i; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a

© 2024 AFP