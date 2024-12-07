All Blacks coaches reunited as Hansen, Foster eye Japan success

Ian Foster (left) and Steve Hansen spent eight years together coaching the All Blacks

rugby union

Steve Hansen said Friday it was "wonderful" to be reunited in Japan with former All Blacks coaching colleague Ian Foster, the pair having won the World Cup together.

Hansen and Foster are preparing for their first season co-coaching club side Toyota Verblitz, rekindling a working relationship that saw them spend eight years together with the All Blacks.

Foster served as Hansen's assistant when New Zealand lifted the World Cup in 2015, before taking over as head coach when Hansen left to join Toyota as director of rugby.

Foster led the All Blacks to a narrow defeat to South Africa in last year's World Cup final before being replaced by Scott Robertson.

Hansen and Foster are together again as they prepare for the start of the Japan Rugby League One season later this month, and Hansen said his colleague had made an "outstanding" start to the job.

"It's been wonderful to be able to start our relationship back over again," said Hansen, who will continue as director of rugby while co-coaching with Foster. "We enjoy coaching together. He's someone I trust immensely, understands the game as good as anybody in world rugby."

Foster endured a rocky build-up to last year's World Cup and Robertson was announced as his replacement before the tournament began.

Foster refused to reapply for the job because he thought it should be handled after the World Cup and felt it was an unnecessary distraction.

The 59-year-old said he was joining a "great organization" at Toyota, who finished seventh in last season's 12-team championship table.

"It's been well led by Steve and the people in Toyota are really passionate," said Foster. "I've walked into an organization that is really determined to grow."

Hansen said there would be "no role division" between him and Foster in the coaching box.

"Within the team itself, he's the yin and I'm the yang, and sometimes I'm the yin and he's the yang," said Hansen. "That's how we've always operated."

© 2024 AFP