New Zealan captain Ardie Savea breaks with the ball against France in Wellington Image: AFP
rugby union

All Blacks score six tries to hammer under-strength France

By Daniel GILHOOLY
WELLINGTON

New Zealand crushed an under-strength France 43-17 in the second test in Wellington on Saturday, scoring six tries to clinch the three-match series.

The All Blacks bounced back from a nervous 31-27 win in the first test in Dunedin with a commanding performance against an inexperienced French side who made 10 changes to their starting line-up.

Led by a dominant forward display, the home side were more clinical in converting scoring positions into points in Wellington, having had three tries disallowed a week earlier.

While the All Blacks made two injury-enforced changes from the first test, French coach Fabien Galthie removed a core of experienced players to name a starting side with just 60 test caps between them.

Four starting French forwards were making their debuts and it showed as the home side dominated the breakdown and lineout in particular, giving a solid platform for standout scrum-half Cam Roigard to control the contest.

Up 29-3 at half-time, the All Blacks were never threatened, securing a 10th straight win over France on home soil.

An early New Zealand penalty goal by fly-half Beauden Barrett was followed by three tries that all stemmed directly from lineouts -- the first to Roigard, who ran 30 meters untouched after a trick move that fooled the defense.

France scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec scored his team's only points of the half with a penalty before the home side pulled clear with successive tries from lineout drives to flanker Ardie Savea and hooker Codie Taylor.

Savea, standing in as captain in place of the injured Scott Barrett, gave a dominant display.

"The boys fronted up to get the win," said Savea. "This week we talked about our defense. We wanted to bring fire there and I think we did that in most parts of the game."

A former world player of the year, Savea instigated a brilliant team try before the interval.

His break from 60 meters out sparked a flowing move which ended with flanker Tupou Vaa'i scoring under the crossbar.

The half was marred by a yellow card offense from each side -- to Beauden Barrett for a deliberate knock-on and debut French lock Joshua Brennan for a lifting tackle.

France made six substitutions early in the second half and the refreshed side created a try for fullback Leo Barre.

"Credit to the French, you know they never give up, they're always there," Savea said. "I'm proud of our boys for just digging in and doing a good job tonight."

All Blacks fullback Will Jordan responded for the hosts with his 41st try in 43 Tests before wing Rieko Ioane powered across in the left corner.

Brennan had the final say for France, barging over for their second try.

"Obviously we're really disappointed with the score." said France wing Emilien Gailleton. "We wanted to prove much more today. Really disappointed but we're going to recover and come back much better next week.

"We want to finish our season with a good performance.

The third test is in Hamilton next Saturday.

© 2025 AFP

