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FILE -New Zealand's Ruben Love, right, celebrates after scoring a try during the Nation's Series rugby union international between Wales and New Zealand in Cardiff, Wales, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
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All Blacks select Ruben Love at flyhalf, 2 new caps in Nations Championship lineup to face France

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By STEVE McMORRAN
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has chosen five-test flyhalf Ruben Love in his starting lineup for New Zealand's Nations Championship opener against France at Christchurch.

In his first All Blacks lineup as head coach, Rennie preferred Love at No. 10 over veterans Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie. Love outplayed both of those players during the recent Super Rugby playoffs and offers a point of difference in his playing style.

The 25-year-old Love's instinct to take on the defensive line differs from the 145-test veteran Barrett, who tends to hand off or kick before the defensive line, and 74-test McKenzie, who often runs laterally before straightening to test the defense.

Love will combine in the inside backs on Saturday with his Hurricanes teammates Cam Roigard at scrumhalf and Jordie Barrett at inside center, as Rennie retains a tested grouping. McKenzie is at fullback and Beauden Barrett has not made the match 23.

The only uncapped players in the squad — Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia and winger Fehi Fineanganofo — will make their All Blacks debuts from the bench. Fineanganofo was the leading try-scorer in Super Rugby this year with 17.

Ardie Savea will captain the team from the back of the scrum. Luke Jacobson will start on the open side and Peter Lakai on the blindside.

“We have selected an exciting blend of experience and youth, with a powerful bench that will add impact,” Rennie said. “We know we will be facing a formidable French side with a strong set piece, kicking game and ability to keep the ball alive so we will need to be physical, accurate and alert.

“We’ve worked hard and connected well over the past nine days. That clarity will give us the opportunity to express ourselves.”

Codie Taylor will play his 107th test at hooker, with powerful Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua will start on the bench. Rennie has retained last year's propping combination of Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell with Numia and Tyrel Lomax to come off the bench.

Josh Lord and Sam Darry will combine in the second row in the absence of former captain Scott Barrett, who is injured.

With McKenzie at fullback, Will Jordan will start on the right wing and Caleb Clarke on the left. Quinn Tupaea will partner Jordie Barrett in midfield.

Saturday's match is the first in the new 12-team Nations Championship. Other matches in the first round will take place in Tokyo, where Japan will play Italy, Sydney, where Australia will play Ireland, Johannesburg, where South Africa will play England, Cardiff, where Fiji will play Wales, and Cordoba, where Argentina will play Scotland.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Peter Lakai, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Fehi Fineanganofo.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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