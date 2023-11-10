Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's hooker Codie Taylor will miss most of the 2024 Super Rurgby season, the Canterbury Crusders said Thursday Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

All Blacks star Codie Taylor to miss most of Super Rugby season

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor will only play the tail end of the 2024 Super Rugby season because of an extended post-World Cup break, defending champions Canterbury Crusaders said Thursday as they unveiled their squad.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and former All Blacks centre Ryan Crotty are key additions for the Crusaders when the new campaign begins in February.

But the 32-year-old Taylor, who started the World Cup final when New Zealand lost 12-11 to South Africa last month, has opted to take a non-playing sabbatical.

After a decade with the Crusaders, the veteran forward is only expected to return from round 10 of the competition in late April.

"Codie has been here a long time. For his longevity, it's important for him to have a wee break and he's earned that right," said Crusaders coach Rob Penney. "He's due back about three weeks before the play-offs."

The Christchurch-based Crusaders are chasing an eighth straight Super Rugby title and will do so under Penney, who replaces All Blacks-bound Scott Robertson as head coach.

Crotty, 35, returns to the Crusaders on a one-year contract after four years in Japan.

Former British & Irish Lions star Halfpenny joins having retired from international rugby following his final appearance for Wales last weekend in a win over the Barbarians.

"It's a very exciting addition to our group. Leigh has been world class for a number of years," Penney said.

Scott Barrett captains the Crusaders, who have lost the experience of his All Blacks teammates Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and Leicester Fainga'anuku after they signed for overseas clubs.

All 12 Super Rugby Pacific teams announced their squads on Thursday.

Among the New Zealand sides, All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao has rejoined the Auckland Blues, where he started his Super Rugby career in 2012, from the Waikato Chiefs.

Former Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell will join the Otago Highlanders and Argentina fullback Martin Bogado returns for his second season with the Dunedin-based team.

New Zealand-born England loose forward Brad Shields has returned to the Wellington Hurricanes after a spell in Europe with Wasps, then Perpignan.

Shields made 104 appearances for the Hurricanes from 2012 until 2018, before moving to England, where he played nine Tests for the national side.

At the Hurricanes he will fill in for All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea, who is spending the 2024 Super Rugby season in Japan.

"Brad's presence in the team will be crucial," said the Hurricanes' Scottish head coach Clark Laidlaw. "We already know his qualities as a player, so we are delighted to have him back."

Among the Australian clubs, Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has joined the Melbourne Rebels from Queensland Reds.

Western Force have lured half-backs Nic White from the ACT Brumbies and Ben Donaldson from the New South Wales Waratahs.

Queensland Reds have turned to youth with 10 rookies in their squad.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog