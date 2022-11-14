All Blacks blow 14-0 start in comeback win over Scotland

Scotland's Stuart Hogg, centre, reacts at the end of the rugby union international match between Scotland and New Zealand at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

rugby union

New Zealand remained undefeated against Scotland after a win at Murrayfield that was closer than the 31-23 scoreline suggested on Sunday.

Scotland was down 14-0 before it had a chance to sweat but leveled just as incredibly quickly. Then the Scots gained control of play, had the upper hand in the scrum, and practically did everything but score more tries.

The All Blacks were flustered and error-prone, and staying in the game thanks to brilliant defense.

They got three relieving penalties on their tryline in the first half but their best save was in the third quarter when Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg broke with the tryline clear only to be dragged down from behind by lock Scott Barrett's long arms just five meters out.

Instead of going possibly 27-14 ahead, Scotland came away up 23-14 going into the last quarter.

“So much to be proud about in that performance but we didn't see it through,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. “That's the best opportunity in our history to beat them and we didn't take it.”

Reinforcements by New Zealand — especially in the front row — gave them energy and composure and they finished stronger with two converted tries, including a second for wing Mark Telea on debut.

The All Blacks extended their perfect record against Scotland to 117 years and, in a markedly down season, will take six successive wins into their last game of the year against England next weekend at Twickenham.

“I'm intensely proud of the way we played that last quarter,” New Zealand coach Ian Foster said. “Our bench was strong, and we showed a lot of patience. Would have been easier for us to panic in the last 15 because Scotland were on a high.”

Nobody would have thought Scotland would be ahead at halftime after New Zealand started with ominous efficiency.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho powered through Zander Fagerson and captain Jamie Ritchie from lineout ball for the opening try, and an Ardie Savea ruck turnover finished with a Jordie Barrett crosskick for Telea to grab untouched.

Murrayfield was as silent as a tomb after just seven minutes.

Inspiration came from Hogg. He blew into a gap, chipped perfectly to bounce the ball between the posts and was set to score until Anton Lienert-Brown took him out early. Penalty try and the All Black in the sin-bin.

Then David Havili — perhaps missing Brown — passed straight to Scotland’s Darcy Graham. From 40 meters out, Graham slipped away from Caleb Clarke and ran around Jordie Barrett and scored a try converted by Finn Russell to even the score after 15 minutes.

New Zealand struggled to regain composure. Its scrum got on the wrong side of referee Frank Murphy and it began conceding penalties under pressure — eight by halftime.

Scotland should have added at least one, probably two more tries, and their wastefulness was criminal.

Ritchie was guilty of double movement, then a spectacular Darcy Graham dive and planted ball in the right corner was spoiled by a foot in touch from a Jordie Barrett push.

Russell added a penalty and Scotland was finishing the half hammering the tryline again but gave up a penalty for holding.

Not much changed in the new half. More mistakes by the All Blacks, offside and in the scrum, gave Russell two penalty kicks to extend Scotland's lead to 23-14.

In between, Hogg was stopped from scoring by Scott Barrett, reminiscent of the last encounter in 2017. Hogg was racing to the line for a late match-winning try when he was caught from behind by Scott's brother Beauden Barrett.

The bench made the difference for the All Blacks. Front-rowers Codie Taylor, George Bower and Fletcher Newell stabilized the scrum to get a penalty which Jordie Barrett slotted for their first points in nearly an hour. More zip came from fresh backs TJ Perenara and Rieko Ioane.

Scotland came under pressure on its tryline and Jack Dempsey was sin-binned and prop Rory Sutherland was carted off injured.

Scott Barrett powered across the line from scrum ball and Jordie Barrett's conversion finally put New Zealand back ahead in the 67th.

The result was soon safe after 10 phases, including smart play by Shannon Frizell to stay inbounds, when Ioane offloaded for Telea's second try in the corner.

Foster made seven changes after they demolished Wales last weekend. He singled out Telea, the relentless Akira Ioane, and the leadership of Perenara and Sam Whitelock.

“It's about backing our squad,” Foster. “We get a lot of belief out of that.”

