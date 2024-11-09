 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Ireland New Zealand Rugby
New Zealand's Damian McKenzie, takes a penalty kick during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
sports

All Blacks beat Ireland 23-13

DUBLIN

New Zealand defeated Ireland in Dublin for the first time in eight years after a surprisingly one-sided 23-13 win on Friday night.

The All Blacks dominated ball and territory, won the battles in the air and the set-pieces, and largely controlled proceedings surprisingly against Ireland, which lost at home for the first time in nearly four years.

The Irish under pressure conceded 13 penalties (to New Zealand's five) and Damian McKenzie punished them with six penalty shots — the seventh hit the post — in a masterful overall performance, his best of the year as the starting flyhalf.

Both teams scored a try apiece. Ireland's through Josh van der Flier regained them the lead straight after halftime while they had a man advantage. But the All Blacks put out the Irish fire and Will Jordan's try gave the visitors a convincing 10-point lead with 11 minutes to go.

Ireland came into the contest not having played since its July win over world champion South Africa in Durban. Despite a warm-weather camp in Portugal last week, the nearly full-strength Irish was smothered by the All Blacks defense. And they took their only try-scoring chance.

