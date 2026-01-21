Aloha feels more like goodbye for Sony Open. Other PGA Tour events might feel the same way

Adam Scott, of Australia, hits from a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By DOUG FERGUSON

Palm trees are about the only similarity between the Sony Open and The American Express, consecutive weeks on the PGA Tour where one course is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and the other by mountains and desert.

And now they share something else in common: an uncertain future.

That's true about most things this year as the PGA Tour moves toward an overhaul of the schedule for 2027 (at the earliest). It most likely will look nothing like it has except for the Masters being the first full week of April and the U.S. Open ending on Father's Day.

Aloha can mean hello or goodbye, and there was a tangible vibe of the latter at the Sony Open even without Chris Gotterup saying after his two-shot victory, “Hopefully, I'm not the last champion.”

The Sentry at Kapalua was canceled amid a water dispute in Maui now caught up in lawsuits that probably won't be heard until 2027, well after the Future Competition Committee wraps up its work on a new schedule.

Wisconsin-based Sentry has a title sponsorship contract through 2035 and no one would be surprised to see it associated with another tournament. This is the last year of Farmers Insurance as the title sponsor at Torrey Pines, a tournament that dates to 1952 and has been at Torrey since 1968, a year before the modern PGA Tour began.

There's a lot of moving parts.

“It definitely felt like last week was the last time in Hawaii, which was disappointing because I grew up in North Dakota, live in Texas now, and Hawaii was a great place to go for two weeks to start off the year," Tom Hoge said. “I'm going to miss those trips.”

He was on the practice range Monday at PGA West, and there was no guarantee he would be returning to The American Express next year through no choice of his own. Adam Scott is playing for the first time. As it relates to so much uncertainty, he added with a laugh, "Maybe the last time.”

Everything is in play. Is any tournament that's not a $20 million signature event safe?

“I have no idea how it's going to work,” Hoge said in California, echoing the comments of Tommy Fleetwood, who was 12 time zones away in Dubai ("Where the schedule goes and where the tour goes, I don’t know," Fleetwood said).

Brian Rolapp, the CEO of the PGA Tour who speaks of changes more significant than incremental, has not ruled out starting a new season after the Super Bowl. He has talked about scarcity, simplicity and parity. Golf only has parity.

“Competing with football in this country for media dollars and attention is a really hard thing to do,” Rolapp said during a CNBC forum in November.

The NFL is contemplating adding a game. The PGA Tour is looking to reduce tournaments.

There has been chatter about roughly 20 tournaments for the A-listers, all of them strong fields and big purses, woven together in a schedule that is meaningful and makes sense. It's clear that some tournaments, no matter their history, won't be coming back in a place they once were.

“I did think about it once I heard if a 20-tournament season was a potential thing,” Matt Kuchar said. “Which ones might not survive? There's certainly been talk about Hawaii events going away. This could be the last year for the Sony Open if Hawaii doesn't make the cut. That's a real shame.”

Sony's sponsorship contract ended this year. By all accounts, the company is ready to renew except that it doesn't have a date because no one knows what 2027 will look like.

American Express has a deal through 2028. It has given the old Bob Hope Classic a big boost since taking over in 2020 and this year has its strongest field in years. The tournament dates to 1960. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus combined for three wins in the first four years.

Where does it fit into the schedule if the season doesn’t start until the week after (or before) the Super Bowl? The final round Sunday is up against the NFL’s conference championships.

“You do that a little bit,” Harris English said about wondering if a tournament will return. “This is my 15th year on tour and there's more gratitude of like, ‘What if this is my last time playing The American Express, or my last time playing Torrey Pines?'

“I've played the Sony Open 13 times, I've played this 10 or 11 times,” he said. “You get used to coming to places, seeing a lot of the same people, eating at the same restaurants. You feel like a little bit of a local.”

English played 27 times as a rookie in 2012. Five of those tournaments no longer exist, two of them in the fall (Las Vegas and Disney), one of them a FedEx Cup playoff event in New York. Change is nothing new.

Players are now equity owners in the PGA Tour and most understand and accept the need to change. Still, there's some nostalgia wrapped into the opening two weeks of the season, and more to come. The tour is looking at market size, crowd size and the financial value. It wants every tournament to mean something.

The tour also added two new events for the fall (a third one, Mexico, moved to the fall), which only adds to the mystery how it will shake out.

What gets cut? What gets moved? What becomes less important? These are tough questions on paper, tougher still for those who played in them.

“Everywhere we go, they have that golf course in the best shape it can be in,” Hoge said. “They roll out the red carpet for us. Every week is incredible out there."

