skiing

Austria's Hirscher claims giant slalom title in Slovenia

SLOVENIA

Austria's Marcel Hirscher lifted the men's giant slalom World Cup title with a victory at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia on Saturday, fresh from two Olympic golds at last month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Hirscher notched up his 56th World Cup win, and 27th in giant slalom, in a repeat of the Olympics podium -- ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault.

Hirscher, who won gold in the giant slalom and combined events at the Olympics, secured the crystal globe with 620 points to Kristoffersen's 495 and Pinturault's 329 after seven races.

It was his fifth title in giant slalom and 15th in total.

On the 10th anniversary of his first World Cup podium at the same venue, he was 1.66 seconds faster than Kristoffersen over the two runs and 2.51 better than Pinturault.

The Austrian is set to win a seventh straight overall World Cup crown. He has 1,394 points to Kristoffersen's 1,125 and 716 for Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal. Pinturault is fourth on 687.

