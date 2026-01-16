Alpine skiing World Cup races to go ahead in Crans-Montana

Three races on the alpine skiing World Cup circuit will go ahead in Crans-Montana despite a fire that killed 40 and injured 119 others celebrating the New Year in the Swiss resort, officials said Friday.

The organizing committee in Crans-Montana, together with the International Ski Federation (FIS) and Swiss-Ski, said the January 30-February 1 race schedule would be maintained but with an "adapted format for the suporting events" and all other side events would be cancelled.

"The event set-up will be limited to the races and the spectator areas along the slopes and around the finish area," a joint statement read.

"A restrained program of events will be offered, including moments of silence and remembrance."

The race schedule features a women's downhill on January 30, followed by a women's super-G a day later and a men's downhill on February 1.

The races come just days before the Winter Olympics and will be held on pistes that are to be used for the 2027 world ski championships due to be hosted by Crans-Montana.

FIS CEO Urs Lehmann credited the organizing committee with "working with great sensitivity".

"FIS is convinced that we will experience a dignified sporting event under special, but appropriate, circumstances," he said.

Didier Defago, CEO of the organzing committee, acknowledged that the deadly fire had taken its toll on one of Switzerland's best known resorts that boasts a 130-year history and is well known for hosting winter and summer sports events.

"Since New Year's Eve, we have all been united in shock and grief; we will remember this tragedy for the rest of our lives," said Defago, who won Olympic downhill gold for Switzerland in 2010.

"Swiss-Ski and the FIS share our conviction that sport can evoke many positive emotions and thoughts even under these circumstances. This reinforces our decision to hold the races."

Bruno Huggler, Crans-Montana Tourism's chief executive, told AFP earlier this month that the upscale resort would try to strike the right tone for the rest of what is a busy winter period.

The town is muting the party atmosphere out of respect for the victims of the New Year's Eve blaze at Le Constellation bar, where many young people had gathered to see in the New Year.

Huggler said concerts had been cancelled, and the resort had stopped the music and DJs in bars at the bottom of the slopes, but had kept the venues open to give people somewhere to connect.

