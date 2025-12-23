America's Cup switches to two-year cycle

Defender Emirates Team New Zealand won the 37th America's Cup off the coast of Barcelona in 2024

The America's Cup will take place every two years starting in 2027, organizers announced on Monday, unveiling an unprecedented alliance among several founding teams.

Since its first edition in 1851, the race for the Auld Mug, widely viewed as the oldest international sporting event, has always been held on an erratic schedule, at the discretion of the titleholder who decides the timing and the rules for the next edition.

But in line with recent announcements aimed at modernizing the race's image, such as mixed crews and budget caps, Team New Zealand -- the three-time defender -- outlined new commitments, including the introduction of a "fixed calendar" under which the cup will be staged every two years.

"This is about preserving what makes the America's Cup extraordinary while building a sustainable model that benefits everyone who shares our passion for this great competition," said Grant Dalton, head of the Kiwis, in a statement.

"We are securing the position of the America's Cup at the pinnacle of innovation and professional sport for decades to come."

In addition, in a major change in the history of this 174-year-old competition, the organization of upcoming editions -- including the next one in Naples in 2027 -- will no longer rest solely with the Defender.

It will be entrusted to a "unified entity", an unprecedented alliance among founding teams, all of which will have a say in the competition's "growth" and "long-term stability".

At this stage, five outfits are part of the partnership: Team New Zealand, Athena Racing (Britain), Luna Rossa (Italy), Team Alinghi (Switzerland) and K-Challenge (France).

The Swiss and French teams, however, have yet to confirm their participation in the next edition.

These five outfits will meet in Naples on January 21 to reveal the exact dates of the next America's Cup. Teams have until January 31 to submit their entries to take part.

