Ex-American football coaches banned from competition for life

Two former coaches of a university American football team in Tokyo formally received Tuesday a lifetime ban from competition over a player's dangerous late tackle that injured an opposing team player last month.

The governing body of college American football in the capital and surrounding area delivered at an extraordinary general meeting its heaviest punishment on former Nihon University head coach Masato Uchida and former assistant coach Tsutomu Inoue, after determining the two made the player commit the serious foul.

Taku Mori, the former coach second to Uchida, was disqualified as an instructor of the sport, the second-heaviest punishment after expulsion.

The Kantoh Collegiate Football Association had decided to expel Uchida and Inoue at an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors in late May, following an investigation by its disciplinary committee.

Taisuke Miyagawa, the 20-year-old linebacker who injured a quarterback of archrival Kwansei Gakuin University during a game on May 6, was suspended along with his teammates from official matches until the end of the current season.

The association said Nihon University's suspension will be lifted if the team formulates sufficient preventive measures and the governing body approves them.

The university is also required to submit its team reconstruction plan by July 17.

