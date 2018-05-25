Father of injured college American football player denounces former coaches of opposing team

The father of an American football player injured by a late tackle during an intercollegiate game angrily denounced the opposing team's former head coach and assistant coach Thursday after they denied ordering the illegal hit and blamed it on a miscommunication.

Yasutoshi Okuno, an Osaka city assembly member and the father of Kwansei Gakuin University's injured quarterback, said on Facebook, "I'm trembling with anger at the coaches. I will submit a petition asking for disciplinary action to be taken against them."

Okuno said he feels sorry for Taisuke Miyagawa, the Nihon University player who committed the dangerous play, who explained at a news conference on Tuesday that he had been instructed by the coaches to "crush" the Kwansei Gakuin quarterback.

Miyagawa said the assistant coach Tsutomu Inoue had relayed a message from the then head coach Masato Uchida that he would receive playing time, if he "crushed" the opposing quarterback.

At a press conference the following day, Uchida said Miyagawa's dangerous hit during the game on May 6 was the result of a miscommunication.

"I absolutely did not use those words," Uchida said.

For his part, Inoue admitted using the words when he relayed Uchida's message to the player, but said, "I never instructed him that the purpose was to injure someone."

At the press conference Uchida said he has temporarily been suspended from his position as a managing director of Tokyo-based Nihon University, while Inoue said he will quit as coach of the American football team.

According to Nihon University, Uchida was hospitalized right after the news conference due to being worn-out both mentally and physically.

The injured player has filed a victim report with police and the Metropolitan Police Department has started an investigation.

"I'm determined to confront this problem for the rest of my life," the injured quarterback's father said, and called on his Facebook followers to share videos and photos of the May 6 game to confirm that the coaches were involved with the rough play.A private university in Tokyo insisted Thursday it did not order one of its American football player to commit an illegal tackle against an opponent, a view conflicting with the player's account regarding the foul play in an intercollegiate game that has sparked national criticism.

Nihon University reiterated Thursday in newly submitted papers to Kwansei Gakuin University that it did not instruct Miyagawa to commit a foul, according to Nihon University's public relations department.

Nihon University re-submitted the papers to explain anew why the dangerous tackle occurred after Kwansai Gakuin said it was not satisfied with the initial response from Nihon University, known as Nichidai.

Kwansei Gakuin has warned that depending on the content of the second response, it will cancel future games with Nichidai. The two universities have long been archrivals in the collegiate national championship. Kwansei Gakuin will hold a press conference on Saturday.

Nichidai's Miyagawa said Thursday in a statement released through his lawyer, "I explained all the facts I can remember at the press conference on Tuesday, so I have nothing more to say."

