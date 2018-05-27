Kwansei suspends further American football games against Nihon University

Kwansei Gakuin University said Saturday it will suspend playing regular annual American football game against arch rival Nihon University amid suspicion former coaches ordered a Nihon University player to try to injure one of its key players.

Nihon University has apologized over the incident, which is being investigated by police as a possible assault case. But it has denied that "direct" instructions were issued by the then head coach to the Nihon University player to injure the quarterback, contradicting remarks of the player himself.

"A lot of inconsistencies exist (in the arguments made by Nihon University) and we cannot totally accept them as the truth," Hiromu Ono, Kwansei Gakuin's American football team director, said as he announced the suspension at a news conference.

The two leading university American football teams have played annual games 51 times.

"We strongly hope that, in the end, a probe by investigative authorities will shed light on the truth," Ono said.

The father of the injured quarterback, Yasutoshi Okuno, said at separate news conference later in the day that he will decide whether to file a criminal complaint after consulting with his son, other family members and Kwansei Gakuin.

The police are already investigating the case based on a victim report filed by the injured quarterback. But filing a criminal complaint would indicate the victim is seeking punishment.

Okuno, 52, said there is no plan to withdraw the victim report and argued that then Nihon University coaches should be harshly punished for "forcing" the player, Taisuke Miyagawa, to commit the flagrant illegal hit during a game May 6 against Kwansei Gakuin.

But Okuno said he will seek leniency over Miyagawa's criminal responsibility by collecting signatures to a petition, citing the "social sanctions" he has faced.

Miyagawa said Tuesday at a press conference that he followed the instructions of Nihon University's then American football team head coach Masato Uchida and assistant coach Tsutomu Inoue to injure the Kwansei Gakuin quarterback.

At a news conference the following day, Uchida denied giving such an instruction. Inoue has admitted to telling Miyagawa to "crush the quarterback," but said he only meant "play without fear," not injure someone.

The quarterback, who was hit by Miyagawa from behind long after he released the ball, suffered injuries to his back and elsewhere said to require three weeks to heal. He has taken part in practice from earlier this week, according to Kwansei Gakuin.

© KYODO