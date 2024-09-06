 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
yachting

Americans edge British in close race as sailing resumes at America’s Cup

0 Comments
By JOSEPH WILSON
BARCELONA, Spain

NYYC American Magic won a nailbiter against INEOS Britannia as sailing resumed at the 37th America’s Cup on Thursday after bad weather.

The matchup between the oldest rivals in the 173-year-old regatta featured lead changes right up to the finish.

Britannia looked set to win when American Magic fell off its foils when they both spun through the final turn at the same time. But American Magic made up the difference on the run to the finish line to win by 13 seconds.

The point kept the team representing the New York Yacht Club out of trouble in the standings, pulling level with Britannia at 3-2.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli stayed perfect at 5-0 after beating France’s Orient Express Racing Team, which is 1-5.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing of Switzerland is 1-4.

The opening double round-robin stage of the competition will eliminate the lowest-scoring yacht by Sunday.

The remaining four boats will enter two-round playoffs to decide which one will take the Louis Vuitton Cup and earn a place in the America’s Cup match, where it will face holder Emirates Team New Zealand.

New Zealand is participating in the opening phase, but its races don't count.

Racing was abandoned on Tuesday after lightning struck near a boat. No races were held on Wednesday due to more thunderstorms.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog