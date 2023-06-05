Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Ames outlasts Stricker, Kelly to win 3rd PGA Tour Champions title

0 Comments
DES MOINES, Iowa

Stephen Ames birdied the 17th hole and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a one-shot victory over Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly in the Principal Charity Classic, giving Ames his third PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Ames, Stricker and Tim Herron shared the 36-hole lead. Herron fell back with a 72. Stricker, coming off his second straight major title this year at the Senior PGA Championship, played bogey-free for a 68. He just couldn’t keep up with Ames.

“It was a battle today, there’s no doubt about that,” Ames said. “Steve, obviously the way he’s played this year already tells you it was going to be a good battle, and the fact that I ended up on top is more fulfilling than anything else right now.”

Kelly had four straight birdies on the front nine and closed with two birdies over the last three holes, but he had to settle for par on the 18th that kept him out of a playoff.

Rod Pampling (66) and Tim Petrovic (67) tied for fourth.

Stricker and Ames lead the PGA Tour Champions with three victories apiece this year, though Stricker kept his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup on the strength of his two majors.

“Last year I had no wins and finished eighth (in the Schwab Cup). This year I’ve come out and got three under my belt already,” Ames said. “So now I’m contemplating looking at my schedule thinking I can take a couple weeks off here and there, so we’ll see what happens.”

Stricker now moves on to his native Wisconsin as the player-host of the American Family Insurance Championship.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog