tennis

Anderson, Nishikori advance at Japan Open

TOKYO

Second-seeded Kevin Anderson advanced to the second round of the Japan Open by beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 on Wednesday.

Anderson hit 22 aces and saved five of six break points. He will next face Frances Tiafore.

Also, third-seeded Kei Nishikori advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Benoit Paire. Nishikori will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alex de Minaur in the next round.

Denis Shapovalov also reached the quarterfinals when he defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios saved two set points in the second set before beating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (3) to reach the second round. Kyrgios will next face Richard Gasquet, who has defeated Kyrgios in five of their seven previous matches.

