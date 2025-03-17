Andreeva beats world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates her victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Indian Wells WTA 1000 final

tennis

Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva toppled world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her second WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells.

Andreeva, who last month become the youngest ever player to win an elite 1000 level crown with her triumph in Dubai, ended a frustrating run against the Belarusian to ensure she will rise to a career-high sixth in the world on Monday.

Andreeva shook off her first set problems and broke Sabalenka three times in the third.

In a match of swinging shifts of momentum, Andreeva was in full control by the end, giving herself a match point on Sabalenka's serve with a defensive lob that forced a miss from the number one and clinching victory with a forehand winner.

"I would like to thank myself for fighting to the end," Andreeva said. "I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna she was sending bullets and it was really hard to keep up."

Andreeva claimed her first hard court victory over Sabalenka, who had beaten her twice already this year at Brisbane and the Australian Open.

Sabalenka had powered into the final without dropping a set but it was another disappointment for the Belarusian, who was stunned by Madison Keys in the final at Melbourne to see her bid for a third successive Australian Open title denied.

Andreeva had Sabalenka under pressure early, and the youngster's frustration was evident as she was unable to convert four break points in the third game.

Sabalenka took full advantage, breaking the Russian to love for a 3-1 lead and keeping her foot firmly on the accelerator from there.

Sabalenka backed up her power from the baseline with some confident forays to the net, breaking Andreeva to take the opening set in 37 minutes.

Sabalenka fought off another three break points to open the second set, but Andreeva finally gained a foothold with a break for 2-1 -- pouncing on a Sabalenka second serve to end a run of 18 missed break point chances against the Belarusian this year.

Andreeva followed with a quick hold for 3-1 and suddenly it was Sabalenka who looked lost.

Andreeva saved a pair of break points to push her lead to 4-2, her winners tally climbing with her confidence.

After missing one chance to take the set on Sabalenka's serve, Andreeva sealed the set with her first love service game, complete with a pair of aces to close it.

The Russian maintained her momentum as she broke Sabalenka to love to open the third.

Sabalenka promptly broke back, but that proved just a speedbump as Andreeva broke again for 2-1 and didn't face another break point on the way to her first career win over a reigning number one.

