Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Iniesta scores again in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Andres Iniesta scored his second goal in the Japanese league on Wednesday, helping Vissel Kobe earn a 1-1 draw with first-place Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The former Barcelona midfielder collected a pass in the 18th minute and scored the equalizing goal from 20 meters. Patric had given the hosts the lead moments earlier.

Also, FC Tokyo lost to Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 and dropped into third place. Yusuke Segawa scored the only goal in the 77th minute.

Kawasaki Frontale moved into second place despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Sagan Tosu. Former Spain forward Fernando Torres has yet to score for Sagan Tosu in six matches.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic