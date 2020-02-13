Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Iniesta sets up 3 goals in Vissel Kobe's victory

SEOUL, South Korea

Andres Iniesta set up three goals, all scored by Keijiro Ogawa, to lead Vissel Kobe to a 5-1 win over Malaysian champion Johor Darul Tazim on Wednesday in the Asian Champions League.

Iniesta released Ogawa with a through ball in the 13th minute to give the Japanese club the lead, but Safawi Rasid put Johor level with a penalty. Kyogo Furuhashi restored Kobe’s lead in the first half.

In the second half, Iniesta helped in Ogawa's next two goals.

Kobe leads Group G ahead of Chinese champion Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea club Suwon Bluewings. All games involving the four Chinese teams have been postponed to April and May because of the virus in the coutry.

In Group H, Japanese champion Yokohama F Marinos defeated nine-man Jeonbuk Motors 2-1.

The tournament is divided into two geographical zones until the final.

