Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Open Tennis
Andrey Rublev of Russia plays a forehand return to Daniel Evans of Britain during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
tennis

Rublev into Australian Open 4th round,

0 Comments
MELBOURNE, Australia

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans on Saturday.

Rublev hit 60 winners, including 10 aces.

“Every match I’m playing better and better,” Rublev said. “At the beginning of the year I lost a couple of close matches against really good players and lost a bit of confidence.”

Rublev, who will play either ninth-seeded Holger Rune or Ugo Humbert in the last 16, also thanked Evans for helping him out during the match by giving him a banana.

“I asked for a banana and they didn’t have any,” Rublev said. “Dan had asked for bananas earlier and had two and he just gave me one. He helped me with the energy.”

Belinda Bencic reached the fourth round for the first time since 2016 when she beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Bencic was broken when serving for the match at 5-4 but she broke in the following game and then served out to love for victory.

“I’m really happy I got a second chance to serve it out,” she said. “But overall I think it was a great match. (At 6-5) I just tried to relax. My coach (Dmitri Tursunov) was showing me relax (signals).”

Bencic, who plays either Aryna Sabalenka or Elise Mertens next, won the warm-up event in Adelaide before the Australian Open and has won eight matches in a row.

“I think a lot of credit goes to my coach,” she said. “We started working together at the end of October at the Billie Jean King Cup. We’re changing some things . . . I’m out of my comfort zone, so far it’s working well.”

Former top-ranked Karolina Pliskova also reached the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Varvara Gracheva. Pliskova, who last made the second week in Melbourne in 2019, did not face a break point.

“My serve, it can be a really good weapon,” she said. “I’m not doing as much running from the baseline."

Pliskova next plays Zhang Shaui, who ended the run of American qualifier Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-2.

Donna Vekic advanced to the fourth round for the second time in three years with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain. Vekic will meet either Czech players Marketa Vondrousova or Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel