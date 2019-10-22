Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after winning the European Open final tennis match in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Murray defeated Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 3-6/6-4/6-4. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
tennis

Andy Murray chosen to represent Britain in Davis Cup finals

0 Comments
LONDON

Andy Murray has been chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup finals, organizers said Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who won a title on Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, has not played in the team tournament since 2016.

Britain will play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the revamped tournament next month in Madrid.

Also, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could meet in a repeat of the U.S. Open final after being chosen to represent Spain and Russia, respectively. The 2018 champion Croatia is also in that group.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has been named to Serbia's team, which faces France and Japan.

Kei Nishikori is missing from Japan's team. An arm injury has prevented the eighth-ranked Nishikori from playing since his U.S. Open third-round loss to Alex de Minaur in August.

"So sad to miss this," Nishikori wrote on Twitter.

Germany's team is led by 41st-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in the absence of sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev, who has instead chosen to play a series of exhibition matches against Roger Federer in Mexico and South America.

The 31st-ranked Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player on the U.S. team alongside Reilly Opelka, Sam Querrey, Francis Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the team would be its youngest in the Davis Cup for a decade, with an average age of 25. The U.S. plays Canada and Italy in the group stage.

The new-look Davis Cup format sees 18 nations compete from Nov. 18 through 24. The tournament starts with round-robin matches in six three-team groups with the top eight teams qualifying for quarterfinals.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel