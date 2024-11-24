 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Andy Murray when the Briton was still playing -- he is now joining the Serb's coaching team Image: AFP/File
tennis

Djokovic hires old rival Andy Murray as coach

0 Comments
BELGRADE

Novak Djokovic announced on Saturday that his retired long-time rival Andy Murray is joining the 24-time Grand Slam-winning player's coaching team, starting at the Australian Open in January.

"I'm thrilled to have one of my biggest rivals on the same side of the net with me, this time as my coach. I look forward to starting the season with Andy and having him by my side in Melbourne, where we've shared many exceptional moments throughout our careers," Djokovic said in a statement.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who retired from competitive tennis at the Olympics in August, said: "I am very excited about this and look forward to being on the same side of the net for a change.

"I'm also grateful for the opportunity to help him achieve his goals for the upcoming year."

Djokovic posted a video on X of him and Murray during the Scotsman's playing career, jokingly titled: "He never liked retirement anyway."

The 37-year-old Serb has won the Australian Open a record 10 times, defeating Murray in four Melbourne finals.

Djokovic failed to win a Grand Slam in 2024 and has slipped to seventh in the world, although he did land the Olympic singles title in Paris, a victory he described as his "greatest achievement".

Jannik Sinner, who will finish the year as the runaway world number one, beat him in the Australian Open semifinals and Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Wimbledon final.

He is level with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles by any player and would dearly love to overtake the Australian in Melbourne.

Djokovic and Murray faced each other 36 times in their careers with the Serb winning 25 times.

Nineteen of those clashes came in finals, including seven at the Slams.

For Murray, two of those major championship duels were significant.

He captured his maiden Grand Slam title with a five-set victory over his rival at the 2012 US Open while, a year later, he famously became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years courtesy of a straight sets victory in the final at the All England Club.

"We played each other since we were boys -- 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport," added Djokovic on Saturday.

"They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers. I thought our story may be over. Turns out, it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner."

Djokovic ended his coaching partnership with Goran Ivanisevic in March despite winning 12 Slams together.

Former Wimbledon winner Ivanisevic had admitted Djokovic is "not an easy guy" such is his intensity to make history in the sport.

"Especially when something's not going his way. Sometimes it's very complicated," said Ivanisevic after Djokovic had claimed the 2023 French Open.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

