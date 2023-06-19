Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Andy Murray wins 2nd straight grass-court title on Challenger tour ahead of Wimbledon

0 Comments
NOTTINGHAM, England

Andy Murray added a second consecutive grass-court title on the ATP Challenger Tour on Sunday as the two-time Wimbledon champion continues his preparations for his home Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1 followed up his win at Surbiton last week by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Nottingham Open.

The 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, and has now won 10 straight matches on grass on the second-tier Challenger tour. He is set to rise to No. 38 in the rankings on Monday, his highest since returning from two hip operations in 2018 and 2019.

He now has a chance to be seeded in the Wimbledon draw if he has another strong showing at Queen's Club next week, where the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune will also be playing.

Murray became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win Wimbledon when he lifted the trophy in 2013, and added a second title in 2016, but he hasn't been past the third round since returning from his hip surgeries.

This year's Wimbledon starts July 3.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel