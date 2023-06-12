Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon

LONDON

Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.

The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.

Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Murray showcased a powerful shot collection which dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

