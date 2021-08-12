Angels' Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez watches his three-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

baseball

By JOE REEDY

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2 Wednesday night.

Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah (5-1) struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

Springer extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a solo shot to left-center off Dylan Bundy (2-9). He connected again in the ninth for the 17th multihomer game of his career and third this season.

On a night when fans entering Angel Stadium got shirts adorned with Ohtani's face, the Japanese two-way sensation hit a two-run drive to center field to tie it at 2 in the third inning. The Blue Jays responded with a five-run fifth to break it open.

Gurriel, who led off the third inning with a solo shot to left, lined a double off the left-field wall to start the fifth and chase Bundy. Gurriel scored the tiebreaking run on Santiago Espinal's hit.

After Springer and Marcus Semien drew walks, Hernandez sent an 0-1 hanging slider from Sam Selman beyond the left-field bullpens and into the stands for his first career grand slam.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fouled out to the catcher in the previous at-bat, greeted Hernandez with the team's signature home run jacket near the dugout.

Gurriel finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Bundy gave up three runs on four hits in four-plus innings with four strikeouts.

Ohtani's home run was his first since July 28 against Colorado and snapped a 13-game home run drought, which was his longest of the season. It was the first time this season he had gone more than eight games between homers.

