Angels' Ohtani gets blister; lasts only 2 innings against Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani gestures while pitching against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, in Anaheim, Calif.

Shohei Ohtani's third start for the Los Angeles Angels lasted only two innings Tuesday night after he developed a blister on his pitching hand.

The Angels pulled the Japanese two-way sensation early after he yielded three runs and four hits while struggling with his control against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

One inning after Ohtani left, the Angels announced the right-hander had developed a blister during the second inning.

Ohtani has had intermittent issues with blisters throughout his first few months with the Angels, and he had a bandage on one of his fingers last week.

Ohtani gave up a leadoff homer to Boston's Mookie Betts, and he couldn't throw his formidable breaking pitches for consistent strikes in the first night start of his big-league career. The Red Sox added two more runs in the second on Brock Holt's RBI single and Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly.

Although his fastball again hit 99 mph and he only walked one batter, Ohtani needed 66 pitches to get through two innings.

The Angels replaced him for the third with Luke Bard, who promptly gave up five runs on three homers to put Los Angeles in an 8-0 hole.

Ohtani won his first two big-league starts in impressive fashion against Oakland, retiring 27 consecutive batters in a combined stretch over the two games. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Athletics nine days ago, striking out 12.

Ohtani's third start initially was slated for Kansas City last Sunday, but the game was postponed because of frigid weather.

Ohtani also is off to a strong start as the Angels' designated hitter, batting .367 with three homers and 11 RBIs. It's unclear how his blister problems will affect his ability to hit.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 1

Francisco Lindor homered in his native Puerto Rico, Corey Kluber allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings as Cleveland beat Minnesota in the first regular-season game on the island commonwealth since 2010.

Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez each had three hits for Cleveland before a sold-out crowd of 19,516 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Brantley and Ramirez hit consecutive homers in the sixth, and Yonder Alonso added a solo homer in the eighth.

Kluber (2-1) allowed five hits and struck out six, lowering his ERA to 1.52. Minnesota's Jake Odorizzi (1-1) gave up four runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 1, GIANTS 0

Patrick Corbin lost his no-hit bid on a checked-swing infield single with two outs in the eighth inning but finished a one-hitter to lift Arizona.

Corbin (3-0) walked one but otherwise was cruising toward what would have been the franchise's third no-hitter. Brandon Belt ended it with a softly hit ball to the left side of Arizona's shifted infield, beating shortstop Nick Ahmed's throw by a step to send a groan across Chase Field.

Corbin struck out eight and threw 100 pitches in his first career complete-game shutout. The Diamondbacks have tied the best start in franchise history (with 2000, 2008) at 12-4.

David Peralta lined a run-scoring single off Tony Watson (1-1) in the bottom of the eighth, the deciding blow in a duel between Corbin and San Francisco's Johnny Cueto.

BLUE JAYS 11, ROYALS 3

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 4

Luke Maile singled down the right-field line off Brian Flynn (0-1) with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to complete a doubleheader sweep. Toronto has swept all three doubleheaders at its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 1989. Kansas City has a seven-game losing streak.

Tyler Clippard (2-0) worked a scoreless 10th for his 50th career victory.

In the first game, Yangervis Solarte homered off Erik Skoglund (0-2) in the first inning and drove in four runs, and Randal Grichuk went deep for the second time this season. Jaime Garcia (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

MARLINS 9, YANKEES 1

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer off Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) in the fifth inning and drove in four runs in his season debut after coming off the disabled list.

Jarlin Garcia (1-0) gave up one hit in five shutout innings, overcoming five early walks to win for the first time as a starter. Garcia held the New York Mets hitless for six innings last week at home in his first major league start.

Giancarlo Stanton struck out two more times and grounded into a double play, finishing 0 for 4 and drawing boos from Yankees fans again. He is 3 for 35 (.086) with 20 strikeouts at home this season.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2

Victor Martinez homered for the first time since Aug. 18, a two-run drive in the second off Andrew Cashner (1-2), and Detroit stopped a five-game losing streak. Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking triple in the fifth for Detroit.

Francisco Liriano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Shane Greene pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 2 with two walks before leaving with back tightness.

Trey Mancini hit a solo homer for the Orioles, who lost their fourth straight.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 3

Adam Wainwright (1-2) outpitched Tyler Chatwood in frigid conditions at Wrigley Field, where the gametime temperature was 35 degrees and a 10 mph wind made it feel like 29.

Wainwright allowed an unearned run and four hits as St. Louis won its fifth straight, and he improved to 11-2 in 24 games at Wrigley. Matt Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs.

Chatwood (0-3) issued seven walks in 4 2/3 innings, one off his career high, and yielded two runs and one hit.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0

Chad Bettis (3-0) allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter on a snowy night with a first-pitch temperature of 34 degrees. The announced attendance was 8,869, but there appeared to be fewer than 2,000 fans at PNC Park.

Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading eighth save and the Rockies improved to 5-1 on a seven-game trip that started in Washington.

Trevor Williams (3-1) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, pitching in short sleeves. Carlos Gonzalez hit into a run-scoring forceout in the first and rookie Ryan McMahon had an RBI single in the fourth.

RANGERS 7, RAYS 2

Matt Moore (1-3) allowed an unearned run and five hits over seven innings and struck out six in his first start against his former team.

Moore (1-3) went 39-28 with Tampa Bay before being dealt to San Francisco in 2016 and was acquired by Texas in December. Daniel Robertson scored on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa's throwing error in the third.

Adrian Beltre, Ronald Guzman and Shin-Soo Choo had two RBIs each for the Rangers. Kiner-Falefa had four hits, including a double.

Yonny Chirinos (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 5, METS 2

Gio Gonzalez (2-1) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and improved to 11-1 at Citi Field,.

A day after Washington topped the Mets with an eighth-inning rally that overcame a five-run deficit, Bryce Harper put the Nationals ahead early with a sacrifice fly. The Mets, whose 12-3 start had matched the best in team history, lost back-to-back games for the first time under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Trea Turner doubled twice, singled and walked, scoring two runs and stealing his major league-leading eighth base. Sean Doolittle closed for his third save.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) gave up three runs in six innings.

BREWERS 2, REDS 0

Eric Thames hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Sal Romano (0-2).

Dan Jennings (2-0) got one out in the relief of starter Junior Guerra. Josh Hader pitched two innings for his second save, completing a four-pitcher three-hitter.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 1

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking, two-out, two-run double off Jose Ramirez (0-2) in the 10th and Maikel Franco added another two-run double.

Hector Neris (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth before 17,913, the second-smallest crowd at 2-year-old SunTrust Park, ahead of only Monday's 17,812.

