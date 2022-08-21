Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Tigers Baseball
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
baseball

Angels' Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

By DAVE HOGG
DETROIT

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game.

The four-inning outing marked Ohtani's shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

