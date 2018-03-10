Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels' Ohtani struggles in exhibition start

TEMPE, Ariz.

Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani allowed six runs while pitching three innings in an exhibition game against the Mexican League's Tijuana Toros on Friday.

The 23-year-old Ohtani struck out six and walked one.

Ohtani spent five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters before signing with the Angels as an international free agent on Dec 10. He is trying to become the first player in nearly 100 years to play regularly as a pitcher and hitter, but he has had mixed results so far this spring.

