Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles in the dugout during before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Angels' Ohtani thinks he can pitch again this season

ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani believes he can pitch for the Los Angeles Angels again this season after a simulated game went well.

Ohtani threw 50 pitches in three innings at Angel Stadium on Monday in the latest step in his gradual comeback from a sprained elbow ligament.

The two-way star hasn't pitched in a game since June 6 but would like to get back on the mound during the Angels' final 30 games.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani will throw a bullpen session later in the week before the Angels determine his next step. Scioscia said the Angels' brass believes Ohtani is pitching well enough to pitch in games, but the team has been cautious with his arm.

Ohtani got off to a strong start in his first big-league season as a starting pitcher, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts.

He is still hitting while he rests his pitching arm, compiling 14 homers and 40 RBIs while batting .273. Ohtani batted cleanup as the Angels' designated hitter Monday night against Colorado.

