Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year

Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season.
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
Ohtani, who won the AL MVP award unanimously in 2021 and finished second in the MVP voting this season, is the first player to win the designated hitter trophy in back-to-back years since David Ortiz won it five straight times from 2003-07.
Ohtani batted .273 with 34 homers, 95 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .875 OPS that was good for 10th in the majors. He led all designated hitters with at least 100 at-bats in hits, runs, total bases, triples, homers, RBIs and walks, while his six multi-homer games tied Troy Glaus' franchise record with the Angels. Ohtani also had an 18-game hitting streak during the season.
Alvarez finished second in the voting after an outstanding offensive season with the World Series champion Houston Astros, but the Cuban slugger played only 77 games as a DH. He finished third in the AL MVP voting behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Ohtani.
Ohtani is the 11th player to be named the majors' top designated hitter multiple times during the award's 49 years of existence. He is the only Japanese player and the only Angels player to win it.
The winner is chosen by a panel of 100 media members and public relations employees.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Nemo
Okay, last whine about this and then time to move on to having all hope crushed next year.
I congratulate Judge on his MVP and Verlander on his Cy Young.
I still do not think that whatever algorhythems are being uesd adequately capture just how jaw-droppingly good Otani is.
His #s were better than last year for almost every category. On a better team (and I know - we are dealing in actual results, not hypotheticals) he would have had by my count 4 more victories on the mound and (I didn't count so) many more offensive acheivements. He would have been a bigger challenger for both the MVP and the Cy Young.
OK, no more ranting. Let's hope he gets some support or a trade to a team that can properly utilize his amazing skills.