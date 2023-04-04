Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games after an altercation with a fan in Oakland last week Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
baseball

Angels ace Rendon suspended five games after fan altercation

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been fined and given a five-game suspension following his altercation with a fan last week, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Rendon had been placed under investigation by MLB after videos emerged last week in which he appeared to grab the shirt of a fan who allegedly heckled him.

MLB vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill confirmed in a brief statement that Rendon had been suspended and fined an undisclosed amount.

Unless Rendon lodges an appeal, the suspension will be effective immediately, ruling him out of the Angels' road game in Seattle later Monday.

In video of last week's spat, taken as Rendon returned to the clubhouse after the Angels' Opening Day loss to the Athletics in Oakland, the player can be heard asking the fan "What did you say? ... you called me a bitch, huh?"

After the fan denies it, Rendon grabs the front of his shirt through the guardrails.

He then curses at him and swipes a hand towards the fan's hat.

Rendon is in his 11th MLB season, but spent much of the past two campaigns on the injured list with a wrist tendon injury and hip trouble.

